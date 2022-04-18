Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Up 31.4% in March

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 63,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 404,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TUSK opened at $2.56 on Monday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $119.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.