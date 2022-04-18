MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MannKind by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

