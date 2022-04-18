Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Update

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:MAQC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,939. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

