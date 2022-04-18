Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.89 Billion

Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will announce $24.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $22.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $118.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.46 billion to $146.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $118.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.04 billion to $140.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE:MPC opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

