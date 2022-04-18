Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of MPC opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

