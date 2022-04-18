Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $96.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $87.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

