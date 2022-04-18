MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.38 Million

Brokerages predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $187.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.30 million and the lowest is $184.62 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $195.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $766.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.61 million to $789.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $859.43 million, with estimates ranging from $824.03 million to $897.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX opened at $265.45 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $265.30 and a 52-week high of $545.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

