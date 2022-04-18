MarketAxess (MKTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect MarketAxess to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $265.45 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $265.30 and a 12-month high of $545.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.99 and a 200-day moving average of $371.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $460.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MarketAxess by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.