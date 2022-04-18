Marpai, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 25th (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Marpai’s (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 25th. Marpai had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Marpai’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAI opened at $1.37 on Monday. Marpai has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market. It also offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

