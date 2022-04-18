Marpai, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 25th (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Marpai’s (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 25th. Marpai had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Marpai’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shares of NASDAQ MRAI opened at $1.37 on Monday. Marpai has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86.
Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04).
About Marpai (Get Rating)
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market. It also offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marpai (MRAI)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.