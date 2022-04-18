Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.01.

MBII traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,410. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Marrone Bio Innovations ( NASDAQ:MBII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,040 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 521,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 274,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 209,117 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

