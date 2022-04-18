Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 972,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MLM stock traded down $4.50 on Monday, hitting $362.47. The company had a trading volume of 269,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,893. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.
Several analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.30.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
