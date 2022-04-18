Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 972,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock traded down $4.50 on Monday, hitting $362.47. The company had a trading volume of 269,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,893. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.