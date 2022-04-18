Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 972,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE MLM traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.47. 269,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,893. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.08. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

