Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $285.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $210.50 million, a P/E ratio of -542.00 and a beta of 2.50. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 309,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,385 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

