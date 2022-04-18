Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Update

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 818,800 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 1,066,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.9 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

OTCMKTS:MRETF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

