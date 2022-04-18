Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MAURY traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $35.04. 5,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,276. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 0.45. Marui Group has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $41.82.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $457.63 million during the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

