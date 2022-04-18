Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Up 27.8% in March

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Marui Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.04. 5,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.