Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $402.00 at Bank of America

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $416.00 to $402.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.88.

MA traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,087. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.02. The company has a market capitalization of $346.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

