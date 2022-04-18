McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

NYSE MKC opened at $101.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.