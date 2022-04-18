McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $361.00 Price Target at Cowen

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCK. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.08.

MCK stock opened at $323.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.64 and a 200-day moving average of $251.39. McKesson has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $329.39.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

