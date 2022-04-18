McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $361.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCK. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

Shares of MCK traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.25. 7,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,640. McKesson has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $329.39. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.39.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

