MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. BOKF NA bought a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 88.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDWD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Aegis reduced their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $2.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

