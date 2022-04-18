Medpace (MEDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medpace to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $158.10 on Monday. Medpace has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $231.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.99 and its 200 day moving average is $185.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

