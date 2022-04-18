Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will announce $8.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.46 billion and the lowest is $8.42 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $8.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $32.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.02 billion to $32.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

NYSE:MDT opened at $109.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $567,426,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.