MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MEGEF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

MEGEF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 272,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,126. MEG Energy has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $16.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

