Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of MCG stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

In related news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

