Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $35.85 on Monday. Meritor has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Meritor by 2,075.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after buying an additional 724,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,873,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after acquiring an additional 480,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 217,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

