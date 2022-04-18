Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Short Interest Update

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SNUG stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16.

Get Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.