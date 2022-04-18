MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Down 22.7% in March

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 11,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

