Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in March

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,392,900 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 19,511,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 536.4 days.
MYBUF opened at $0.48 on Monday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.
