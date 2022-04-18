MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 577,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,694 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 96,844 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 121,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.