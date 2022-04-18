MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Update

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 9,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,463,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,107. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.