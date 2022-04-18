Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) will post sales of $473.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $468.89 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $425.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $205.39 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $147.51 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

