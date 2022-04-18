Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Up 35.6% in March

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 884,900 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 652,800 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

MIST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $7.37 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $220.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.50.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

