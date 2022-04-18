MIND Technology (MIND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its Q4 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $1.40 on Monday. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $19.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.