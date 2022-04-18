Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Update

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 126,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:MINM opened at $0.69 on Monday. Minim has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Minim will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Minim in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Minim by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

