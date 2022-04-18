Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$22.70 during trading hours on Monday. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for vasomotor menopausal symptoms relief; and PeriNesta, an oral treatment for perimenopause.

