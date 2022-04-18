Mizuho Begins Coverage on Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNTK. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

KNTK traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.17. 60,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 3.28. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

