Mizuho Trims Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Target Price to $6.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

