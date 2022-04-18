Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

MBT opened at $5.50 on Monday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

