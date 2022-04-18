Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 967.0 days.

MLLCF stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52.

About Molecular Partners (Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

