Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molten Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Molten Ventures stock remained flat at $$7.95 during trading on Monday. Molten Ventures has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

