Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 14,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.30. 270,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

