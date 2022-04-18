MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Up 34.3% in March

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of MONOY opened at $19.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

MonotaRO ( OTCMKTS:MONOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $451.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.38 million. MonotaRO had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 31.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MonotaRO will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

