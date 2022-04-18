Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

Moody’s stock opened at $328.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.18 and a 200-day moving average of $359.44. Moody’s has a one year low of $299.68 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

