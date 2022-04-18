Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Moovly Media stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 279,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,927. Moovly Media has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

