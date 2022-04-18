Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of Moovly Media stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 279,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,927. Moovly Media has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
About Moovly Media (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moovly Media (MVVYF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.