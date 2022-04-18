Morgan Stanley Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $25.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DK. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

NYSE:DK opened at $23.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $290,657.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 155,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,782 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

