Morgan Stanley Cuts Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Price Target to $20.00

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ LYLT opened at $15.01 on Monday. Loyalty Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

