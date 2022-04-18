Morgan Stanley Lowers Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $441.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $441.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MLM. Barclays decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.30.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $364.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.08.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

