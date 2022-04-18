Morgan Stanley Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $112.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.74% from the company’s previous close.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

STT stock opened at $75.81 on Monday. State Street has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

