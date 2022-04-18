Morgan Stanley Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $112.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.74% from the company’s previous close.
STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.
STT stock opened at $75.81 on Monday. State Street has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.
In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
