Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in March

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGRUF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

MGRUF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.31. 1,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

